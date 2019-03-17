Resources More Obituaries for Michael Meeker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Cody Meeker

1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael Cody Meeker, "Cody", was born Aug. 28, 1981, in Grants Pass, Ore., to Michael Meeker of Klamath Falls and Sheri Parker of Acadia, Ca. Michael walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 6, 2019, at the age of 37.



Michael was proceeded in death by his mother, Sheri Parker, and brother, Trevor Parker.



Michael is survived by his wife, Irene Meeker, and four beautiful children, Gabriel Young, Landyn, Melah and Isla Meeker; father Michael Meeker; brother, Loren and Darrian Meeker; brother, Elliot Parker; sister, Sadie and Corbin Boccard; maternal grandparents, Betty and George Wilson and Don Sawyer; Paternal grandmother, Jerry Hedrick; and his beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Michael was a man who had a poetic view of life and often expressed himself in such a way. He was a man of faith and a man of devotion to his wife, Irene, and his children. He was loyal to his friends and enjoyed talking about life and spirituality on a deep, philosophical, yet biblical level.



He enjoyed mushroom hunting with his kids, fishing, playing chess with friends and family, and lifting weights. He also had a knack for coming up with his own "Laffy Taffy" style of jokes.



He mastered the trade of Granite Fabrication and installation, and founded Atlastoneworks, in 2011. While he had many employees, his best crew happened to be his brothers, Loren and Elliot, as Michael wanted to teach them the trade and appreciated their strength and commitment. He was a perfectionist, and would sometimes work all night, and for many extra hours before leaving the job site, in order to assure it was done correctly.



Above all of his accomplishments, he was the proudest of his ability to have and provide for his family.



Michael will be greatly missed by his family, friends and those in the community who had the pleasure of knowing him. He now rests in peace, with his Father in Heaven, to serve as a guardian angel to those he has left behind.



His funeral services will be held at 2 p.m Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Calvary Chapel, 1201 S Alameda Ave, Klamath Falls, OR. A reception will follow immediately after at Yesterday's Plaza.



Memorial donations may be made to the Meeker children at Rogue Federal Credit Union. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 17, 2019