Michael Kelly Loomis
December 18, 1971 - March 25, 2020
Michael "Mike" Loomis was a passionate, devoted, dedicated and protective father, brother, son, friend, and Holly's soul mate. Mike never knew a stranger and had the habit of making deep life-long connections. His love and zeal for life included hunting, fishing, wrestling meets, softball, demolition derby's, playing poker, and making his wife's eyes roll at least once per day. Mike had a passion for serving his community by coaching youth football and baseball, volunteering with Oregon Hunters Association and Rocky Mountain Elk, along with countless other organizations. He is fondly remembered by all who are blessed to know him for his ever present smile.
Mike was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. to Dighton "Sonny" and Barbara Loomis (Church). He graduated from Henley High School in 1991 alongside his beloved Mom as a surprise to the entire family. Mike earned his American Farmer Degree while attending Oregon State University. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and earned a kicking position on the OSU football team as a walk-on athlete. His outgoing nature found him enjoying life and activities such as country swing dancing on rollerblades in the dorms and making friends and memories. After a year at OSU, Mike decided to join the United States Air Force and serve his country.
Mike was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Davis, Utah for four years. On September 29, 1995 after arriving home from a tour in Italy, Mike met Holly on a blind lunch date set up by his Aunt Cathy Earley 'The Matchmaker'. It was love at first sight. The couple married on December 2, 1995 and was excited to be celebrating their upcoming 25th Anniversary this year. Mike took a brief separation from the USAF at the end of his first enlistment. After serving as a state technician at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, Michael reenlisted with the Oregon Air National Guard at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Mike served his country proudly and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant (E8) Transportation Management Officer (TMO). During his years at Kingsley Field, he earned a bachelor's degree in business from Northwest Christian University, something he promised his dad that he would finish. Mike absolutely loved his military family and the mission and made every effort to keep in touch.
June of 2014 brought much change with retirement and relocation to Fruitland, Idaho. Within weeks, Mike was making new friends, discovering new hunting and fishing hideouts. He enjoyed exploring Idaho with cousins Ryan and Randy Jamison and the extended family. Mike's love for Idaho drew his closest friends Clay McGregor and Dale Doty to be closer and join the beautiful community he called home.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Holly and their three children - Jacob Ryan Loomis, Anna Colleen Loomis and Jonah Michael Loomis, of Fruitland, Idaho; father, Dighton "Sonny" Loomis and mother, Barbara Loomis of Klamath Falls; and sister, Tracey Marie Curfman (Matt) of Hillsboro, Ore.
His family would like to thank our extended family, First Baptist Church of New Plymouth, Idaho, our neighbors surrounding Holly and the kids at home, and Keith Schuller for their rapid response and loving care as we navigate a new normal without Mike. Our hearts are utterly devastated.
Due to the current circumstances in our world today, the family has postponed services to celebrate Michael's life. We will honor him in New Plymouth, Idaho and in Klamath Falls when it is safe for our families and communities to travel and gather together.
We welcome your stories, photos and favorite memories. Send your favorite memories by emailing [email protected] or by mail to the Loomis Family at 7607 Elmore Road, Fruitland ID 83619.
In honor of Mike's passion for hunting and supporting veterans, we ask for your donation to support Freedom Isn't Free Veteran Hunt a 501-c3 non-profit organization that focuses on providing leisure activities like hunting and fishing to our nation's Veterans and Gold Star Family Members.
May the Lord bless you and keep you; may the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord will turn his face toward you and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 10, 2020