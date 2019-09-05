Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gouker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Leon Gouker Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Leon Gouker Sr. Obituary
It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Michael Leon Gouker, Sr., on Aug. 29, 2019, in his home of Klamath Falls, Ore., at the age of 63, with his family by his side.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Terry Gouker of 18 years, his children and grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Sept. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at The Chicken Shack, at 3255 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made to Klamath Hospice, 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.