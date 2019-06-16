|
|
|
Michael Richard Markus, 64, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019. Survivors include his wife Sherry, their daughters and sons-in-law Lindsay and Trace Clemens, Booie and Jeff Mauch and Ashley and Robbie West, their grandchildren Macy Clemens and Mya and Koy Mauch, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Tracey and Bill Middlebrooks and nephew Trent Middlebrooks. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. June 24, 2019, in New Horizon Christian Fellowship at 1909 Homedale Road, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Herald And News on June 16, 2019
