Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael R. Wilkeson, 51, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, in La Pine.



He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Dawn, and their two children, Rebecca and Joshua, along with his mother Patricia Wilkeson and sister Shelly Darling.



He was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Ore. Michael graduated from Mazama High School and then had a long and prosperous career with the Forest Service while stationed at the Chiloquin Ranger District on the Winema National Forest. This is where he met his wife Dawn. They were married and had two beautiful children, Rebecca and Joshua.



As a private wildland firefighter for over a decade, Mike thrived in the places most people never get to see. He instilled in his children his passion and love that he had for the woods. He taught them about living off the land, about their culture, and what they could be when they put their minds to it.



Michael, also called Bam-Bam by his kids, loved watching science shows and TED Talks. He enjoyed watching history programs with his son Josh and listening to music with his daughter Rebecca. Billy Joel, Michael Jackson and Aerosmith, nothing was off limits for Bam-Bam! The family would often play "guess the band" and though he admired rock and roll the most, he wasn't deaf to good music of any genre.



Always up for some fun, Mike knew how to make people laugh. He was a true comedian and could make anyone smile. He made friends as easy as some breathe and he was so easy to talk to. He loved bowling, hiking, adored anything to do with the outdoors, and supported his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.



Life will go on and the memories of him are that much sweeter for his absence in our lives. We are all beginning a new journey, and though he is gone in flesh, he will forever be cherished by all who knew him.



There will be no memorial service for a few months. Though Michael loved Oregon winters, they are quite dangerous for traveling. When his family has a celebration of life, it will be in Klamath Falls where the remainder of his family and friends reside. They ask not for flowers in grief, but rather for a helping hand in the next couple of months.



