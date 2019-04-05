Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd
2680 Memorial Drive
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 883-3458
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Flagor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Flagor


1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michele Flagor Obituary
Michele Rene Flagor, 62, passed away on March 28, 2019, in Klamath Falls.

She was born on April 29, 1956, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Joseph and Lois Faust.

She was married to Wayne Flagor on July 19, 1997. They enjoyed country swing dancing, camping, and barbecuing. She worked for the Herald and News for 11 years. She loved her job and working with people. She moved from there to NNB, continuing as a media consultant for 14 years. She finally moved to Pelican Pointe Assisted Living as its community relations director, becoming quite attached to many of the residents there and continuing volunteering her time after she left there, teaching classes to many of the ladies.

Her favorite hobbies included crocheting blankets for the cancer center, scrapbooking and card making. She was energetic, fun-loving, organized, creative and always willing to help.

Michele was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband Wayne; daughters Christina Cross, Lorri Aaberge, and Karlie Flagor; grandchildren Joshua, Jonathan, Kimberly, Michael, Rylan, Lorri, Grayson, Breanne, Jaxson, and Shalie; great-grandchildren Harper and Zayne; brother Mark Faust; aunt Shirley Sistek; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd followed by a no-host reception in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Klamath Hospice at 4745 S. Sixth St.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now