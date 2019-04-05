Michele Rene Flagor, 62, passed away on March 28, 2019, in Klamath Falls.



She was born on April 29, 1956, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Joseph and Lois Faust.



She was married to Wayne Flagor on July 19, 1997. They enjoyed country swing dancing, camping, and barbecuing. She worked for the Herald and News for 11 years. She loved her job and working with people. She moved from there to NNB, continuing as a media consultant for 14 years. She finally moved to Pelican Pointe Assisted Living as its community relations director, becoming quite attached to many of the residents there and continuing volunteering her time after she left there, teaching classes to many of the ladies.



Her favorite hobbies included crocheting blankets for the cancer center, scrapbooking and card making. She was energetic, fun-loving, organized, creative and always willing to help.



Michele was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband Wayne; daughters Christina Cross, Lorri Aaberge, and Karlie Flagor; grandchildren Joshua, Jonathan, Kimberly, Michael, Rylan, Lorri, Grayson, Breanne, Jaxson, and Shalie; great-grandchildren Harper and Zayne; brother Mark Faust; aunt Shirley Sistek; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd followed by a no-host reception in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Klamath Hospice at 4745 S. Sixth St.