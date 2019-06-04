Michelle Marie Abernathy passed away on May 21, 2019, at her home in Dorris, Calif. She was 63 years old.



Michelle was born on Dec. 15, 1955, in Tacoma, Wash., to George and Roberta Thode. She started in nursing in 1974 and continued with that her entire life, working in Eureka and Chico in California for many years before moving to Klamath Falls and then Dorris. She enjoyed crafts, painting and working in her flower garden. She loved her cats.



Michelle is survived by her husband,Lloyd Abernathy of Dorris; two sons David Scotti of Napa Valley and Michael Scotti of Eureka; a step-son Paul Craig Abernathy of Dorris; her parents George and Roberta Thode of Eureka; a brother Carl Thode of Eureka; a sister Cheryl Swift of Colorado; and two grandchildren.



Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner Funeral Chapel in Yreka, Calif., is assisting the family. Published in Herald And News on June 4, 2019