Michael "Mike" Richard Markus passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019. He was 64 years old.



Mike was born Feb. 26, 1955, in Dayton, Ky. He was a 1973 Henley High School graduate, where he played football, basketball and ran track.



He graduated from Oregon Institute of Technology with a degree in Surveying. He worked for several private surveying firms and spent the last 39 years working for Klamath County Public Works. In 2003, he was elected Klamath County Surveyor and continued to hold that position.



The most important things to Mike were his family and having fun. He enjoyed watching "his girls" and his grandkids play sports. He loved the outdoors and lived to hunt, fish, boat, camp and travel.



Survivors include his wife Sherry; their daughters and sons-in-law, Lindsay and Trace Clemens, Booie and Jeff Mauch and Ashley and Robbie West; their grandkids, Macy Clemens and Mya and Koy Mauch; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tracey and Bill Middlebrooks and nephew Trent Middlebrooks; numerous other relatives and friends.



A memorial service to be held on June 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.



A private family burial will be held at Mt. Laki Cemetery.



Mike will be forever missed, always loved and never forgotten. Published in Herald And News on June 21, 2019