It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Mobie Lee Kirk on Sept. 3, 2019, at her home in Beatty, Ore., with her father by her side.
Mobie is survived be her father "Tinker" Jesse Lee Kirk and her three children Phoebe, Thomas and Emma. She was preceded in death by her mother Earnestine Smith Kirk and brother Irvin Kirk Sr.
A celebration of her life was held on Sept. 7 in Beatty at the Beatty Gospel Church with a luncheon following at the Irwin Weiser Memorial Center.
Mobie wishes were to be cremated so with respect to her wishes, all family and friends "I LOVE YOU."
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 8, 2019