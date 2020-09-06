Munson Michael Sandoval went home to be with our Lord and beloved wife Margie of 58 yrs. on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Munson, a member of the Klamath Tribes, spent most of his life in the Klamath Basin.



He enjoyed spending time with his wife, family, friends, and grandchildren. He was known for being a hard worker and an avid pool player. He worked for many years at Modoc Lumber and was also known for his work at Diamond Hardware store lumber department where he retired. He was known for his goofy humor and pleasant personality. He loved to make people laugh.



Munson was an elder in the Klamath Tribes and passed on his cultural heritage and knowledge to his family. He enjoyed hunting, camping and could often be found in the woods at Buckhorn Springs. He passed on his hunting knowledge to his kids and grandkids. Towards the end of his life he enjoyed traveling and exploring new casinos.



He is survived by his brother Paul Sandoval, sister-in-law Rose Sandoval, sister Marie and brother-in-law Andrew Gussman, son Rick Gibbons and his wife Jeanette, daughter Terry and her husband Troy Adams, daughter, Connie Schweizer, daughter Misty and her husband Darrin Clouse and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Sandoval and Son, Jack Gibbons.



Services will be at the Wright Ranch 42841, Hwy 97, Saturday 19, 2020 at 11 a.m., Chiloquin, Ore. Please honor social distancing and Covid-19 precautions. Arrangements were made by the family.



