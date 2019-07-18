Home

Myra Haley


1934 - 2019
Myra Haley Obituary
Myra Haley of Klamath Falls passed away at home on the morning of July 11, 2019. She was born on Feb. 24, 1934, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was one of 10 children.

Myra enjoyed puzzles and game shows and was an avid reader. Her family looked forward to Christmas time when she would make her famous peanut butter fudge.

She is survived by her sons Victor Haley, Timothy Haley and Raymond Haley and her daughters Beverly Kingsley and Brenda Steinberg. Myra is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as her nieces and nephews.
Published in Herald And News on July 18, 2019
