Nancy Ann Thorne, 79, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on July 2, 2020. Nancy was born August 17, 1940 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. to Harold Prough and Carlyn McMillan The family soon moved to a small ranch near Woodlake, Calif. where her father was employed by the Visalia Unified School District. Tragedy struck when Nancy was still a child: her mother died unexpectedly. In December 1955, her widowed father married Marilyn Sanborn, and moved to a house in Visalia. In this way Nancy gained a younger brother, who adored his older sister. Nancy graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in Visalia in 1958 and moved to Oroville to work on the new dam. She was a secretary and an insurance agent for 7 years. Nancy married Roger Thorne on January 23, 1971 in Sacramento, Calif. They moved in March of 1974 to Malin, Ore. where they owned and operated a small farm. Nancy was helpful She loved people and was a great communicator. Nancy taught kindergarten in Malin. She had a deep Christian faith. She enjoyed studying, teaching, and discussing the Bible with others as well as singing and directing choirs. She spent many summers with daughter Kellie backpacking in the Cascades and Sierras. She loved the coast but not the rain. She was a docent in Newport for whale watching and the marine aquarium. She loved all animals. Her favorite was golden retrievers. Nancy was also Roger's partner in an aerial ag spraying business in Malin for 22 years. She loved to travel. In the off season, they traveled to many destinations including 41 states plus Hawaii, Mexico, Ireland and the Caribbean. She loved her home and the view of Mt. Shasta. She was loved by Roger, Kellie, and a host of others. Survivors include Roger, her husband of 49 years, of Malin, Ore; daughter, Kellieann Thorne of Burien, Wash.; brother, Richard Sanborn (Calista Sullivan) of Bayside, Calif., sister-in-law, Cora Davis of Sacramento, Calif., niece, Elizabeth Davis of Sacramento, Calif and sister in law, Sylvia Thorne of Santa Rosa., Calif. A memorial service will be held at Malin Community Presbyterian Church at a later date. Interment will be at Eagle Point National Cemetery. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.



