Nancy Jean Hartke Smith passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. July 17, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Santa Ana, Calif. to Gertrude and John Hartke. She earned a B.S. in Biology in 1955 from the University of Nevada, Reno, and years later another BS in Mechanical Engineering from Oregon Institute of Technology. Nancy was a member of the OSU Master Gardeners. She was an avid bird lover and watcher. She was talented in her many accomplishments from gardening to sewing, quilting, knitting and cross-stitch. Nancy enjoyed playing bridge and was an active member of P.E.O. Her son, Rodney, preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, David Hartke, her daughter Janna, and two grandchildren, Maite and Joaquin



