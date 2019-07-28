|
|
|
Nancy was born on Sept. 30, 1935, in Albany, Ore., to KP and Virginia Hamilton. She passed away on July 22, 2019, in Salem.
Nancy spent her early years on the Hamilton Family Farm near Corvallis, settled by her great-grandparents, 1847 Oregon Trail Pioneers. She was so proud to own the farm 167 years after its founding. During World War II, following the arrival of her sister Kay, the Hamiltons relocated to Long Beach, Calif., where KP worked in the shipyards. Next, they moved to a remote mountain ranch in Trinity County. In 1945, they moved to the historic "D" Ranch, east of Dorris, where she grew up.
Nancy graduated from Butte Valley High School in 1953, then studied x-ray technology at Oregon Institute of Technology. She married Kenny Maltzan in 1955; they made their home in Dorris. A son Von was born in 1962. Nancy (Joan to her family) worked in a variety of jobs, farming, grocery clerk, library aide, jail matron, waitress and gas station attendant. She was not afraid of hard work.
Widowed at 58, she was determined to take care of herself. Fiercely independent, she maintained her home in Dorris and spent many devoted years taking care of her mother who suffered from dementia. Nancy received her own diagnosis of dementia, and following several years of decline, moved to Salem in 2014 to be closer to her son and family. She lived in a small private care facility that was truly a home. She received wonderful care.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Von and Jackie; grandchildren Garrett and Kilee and Shannon and Josh. She was preceded in death by Kenny, her parents, and sister. She is also survived by Kay's family, Richard, Lisa, Kenneth, Megan, Makayla and Kaylee.
Nancy is now at rest next to her beloved Kenny, in the Hamilton family plot, Oakville Cemetery. She lived a wonderful life.
Published in Herald And News on July 28, 2019