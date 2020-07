Or Copy this URL to Share

NancyAnn Thorne, 79, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on July 2, 2020. Nancy was born Aug. 17, 1940 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Survivors include Roger, her husband of 49 years, of Malin, Ore.; daughter, KellieAnn Thorne of Burien, Wash.; brother, Richard (Calista) Sanborn of Arcata, Calif., sister-in-law, Cora Davis of Sacramento, Calif., niece, Elizabeth Davis of Sacramento, Calif. A memorial service will be held at Malin Community Presbyterian Church at a later date. Inurnment will be at Eagle Point National Cemetery. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.



