Neal Allen Noel


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Neal Allen Noel Obituary
Neal Allen Noel, 51, Gilbert, Ariz., passed away of a pulmonary embolism March 6, 2019, in Gilbert.

He was born in Portland, Ore., on April 9, 1968, to loving parents Derinda R. Tillery and Paul Henry Noel. Neal worked in the family advertising and printing business, loved to ride his Harley, loved his doges and was a good man.

Surviving family members include: aunt Linda Tillery Bassette and stepmother Terry Noel Klamath Falls; brother, James Dean Bellm and sister-in-law Karen Bellm of Gilbert, Ariz.; nephews Jamie Bellm of Gilbert and Benjamin Bellm of Eugene, Ore.; and too many first, second and third cousins to list.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Ruth and Harvey Tillery and Merlene and Virgil Noel; uncle Glen B. Tillery; aunt Betty Tillery; and cousin Angela Natale, all of Klamath Falls; uncle Steve Bassette of Cave Junction, Ore.; and second cousin, James L. Hickey of Medford.

Services will be held at the Klamath Memorial Park Chapel, 2680 Memorial Dr. Klamath Falls, Ore., at 2 p.m. on May 24, 2019, in conjunction with services of Melvin W Tillery, his Uncle.
Published in Herald And News on May 19, 2019
