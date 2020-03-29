|
On March 26, 2020, Nell Deen Hallmark Kuonen quietly and peacefully passed from this life at her home at Tingley Lake. She had 91 years of sharing her smile and love with others. Nell was the daughter of Quincy Davis Hallmark and Clarice Hearn Hallmark and was born on the farm outside Lubbock, TX on Nov. 10, 1928. She had an older brother, Don Hallmark. The family moved into Lubbock after Nell started school and lived there until World War II broke out. At that point they moved to Lynwood, CA, to help in the war effort. Nell graduated from Compton High School and Compton Junior College in 1944. In 1954 she received her Bachelor of Religious Science degree. In 1947, Nell met the love of her life, Frank Kuonen when she and her dad went to Death Valley and visited a friend's lead and silver mine. Frank was a miner for Lippincott Mines. They married in Beatty, NV, on Nov. 6, 1949. With their children Rocky and Rita they lived in Santa Ana, CA, where Nell worked for Robertshaw Controls as a Draftsman and then in Personnel giving pre-employment tests and new employee orientation in the 1950's. She was the first woman to hold that positon. In 1958, the family moved to Sonora, CA, where Nell continued working in Personnel while Frank worked at his uncle's pack station in the High Sierras at Cherry Valley. In 1960 Frank and Nell moved to Camarillo, CA, and stayed for ten years. During that time Nell worked in schools as a secretary and then for 3M Company in Personnel. Again she was the first woman to hold the positon of Employee Benefits Coordinator. Nell was also the President of the Ventura County Republican Women's group and it was during this time that Nell met Ronald Reagan who was running for governor. He was impressed with her and asked her if she would work on his campaign-which of course she said, "Yes!" Later on when he became President he again asked her to work for him as the Chair of the Klamath River Basin Compact Federal Commission. In 1968 they visited a friend in Klamath Falls and enjoyed the area. They went into partnership and bought 40 acres of land ten miles south of Klamath Falls. In 1970 they moved here and with a great deal of work the land was transformed into a beautiful residential area called Tingley Lake Estates. When Nell and Frank moved to Klamath Falls and started their business, she joined the Chamber of Commerce and was active with welcoming businesses and civic activities. In 1976, she was asked to run for County Commissioner and was subsequently the first woman elected as a Klamath County Commissioner. She was re-elected in 1980 and then appointed by the governor to fill a vacancy for six months in 1996. During her years as County Commissioner the biggest issue was land use, Senate Bill 100. She said many people misunderstood the purpose which was to save farm land. Too many people thought it was Salem telling them what to do. During this time Nell was also instrumental in having the county purchase the Baldwin Hotel and include it in the County Museum system. Nell and Frank loved to travel especially taking cruises. They traveled many rivers in the US and around the world. Their favorite place in the whole world however was Tingley Lake. Nell was a member of Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star and an enthusiastic supporter of OIT, KCC, The County Museum, especially the Baldwin Hotel, the City/County Library and the Ross Ragland Theater. Education was always a focus of Nell and Frank and they funded perpetual scholarships for both local colleges. Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Quincy Davis and Clarice (Hearn) Hallmark, her brother, Don Hallmark and her husband of 66 years Frank. Surviving family members are her son Rocky and wife Freda Kuonen of San Marcos, CA, her daughter Rita and Phil Olson of Klamath Falls, OR, four grandchildren: Ryan Kuonen of Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Vanessa and Chris Cavens of West Chester, OH, Casey and Matt Schooner of San Diego, CA and Erik and Barbara Olson of McKinleyville CA, six great-grandchildren: Guthrie, Charlie and Emma Schooner, Christopher Cavens, and Johana and Adelia Olson, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In the meantime make a Bailey's toast in her honor.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 29, 2020