Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neva Ligman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neva I. Ligman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neva I. Ligman Obituary
Neva I. Ligman, long-time resident of Klamath Falls, Ore., died Sept. 16, 2019, in Elk Grove, Calif. Neva was born in Nebraska in 1924 and resided in Klamath Falls until 2010 when she and her late husband, Curly Ligman, moved to Sacramento, Calif., to be near her brother.

Neva was predeceased by spouse, Arnold Colahan; spouse, Curly Ligman; son, Steven Colahan; sister and spouse, Zelma (Don) Murphy; brother and spouse, Marvin (Mary Lowman. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Ruch of Alaska; a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Janie Colahan; brother and spouse, Les (Lyn) Lowman and many nieces and nephews.

Neva has been cremated at her request and, at her request, no services will be held. If you wish to remember Neva in some way, contributions can be made to Kodiak Area Mentor Program, Inc., P.O. Box 2057, Kodiak, AK 99615, or the . Any condolences can be sent to Donna Ruch, 2608 Spruce Cape Road, Kodiak, AK 99615.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.