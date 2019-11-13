|
|
Nick Lanaro, 19, of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away on Nov. 7, 2019. His friends and family lost a perpetually passionate and kind-hearted person in the tragedy of his passing. Nicholas, even at a young age, had an incredible ability to light up a room with humor, happiness and good times. His naturally social personality made a positive impact on the lives of everyone he met.
Nick fought through life with a passion that surpassed expectations and statistics, even when things were dark or difficult. He was in constant motion for much of his life, moving from place to place. Through it all, Nicholas maintained an astounding outlook about life. His passion for learning and his tenacity toward meeting and exceeding his goals stand as a very powerful display of who he was.
He was always up for a fun adventure, great food, and quality time with friends or family. In the times he spent with those who cared about him, he made them feel important, appreciated, and somehow changed even the worst of moods.
Nicholas truly transformed and touched lives.
Friends and family will think back for the rest of their lives on Nick's incredibly growing work ethic, independence, fierce loyalty, radical video game skills, love for his niece and nephews, and his selfless and generous nature. His bright smile, big laughter, and naturally loving personality will be profoundly missed and always remembered as an example to strive to emulate.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Friday, Nov. 15 at Desert Rose Funeral Chapel with a potluck to follow at the Eagles Lodge after the service.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 13, 2019