Nora Philomena (Lynch) Flynn, 90, passed away at the Lakeview Garden's Assisted Living Wild Plum house in Lakeview, the day before her 91st birthday. Nora was born on March 31, 1929 in Newmarket, County Cork, Ireland to Con and Mary (Barry) Lynch. Nora loved her life in Ireland and developed an appreciation for horses from her father who was a sheepman and raised racehorses. Her family relocated to Lakeview in June 1940, where her father had a ranch in Plush. As a teenager, she learned to play the accordion and took lessons from Opal Murphy. Nora graduated from Lakeview High School in 1947 and attended the University of Oregon. She married Con Flynn, June 26, 1948 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lakeview. They raised their four children in Lakeview and on their ranch in Plush. Nora enjoyed life on the ranch, hroseback riding, fishing in Honey Creek and spending time with her six grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church Parish Council and Alter Society, Lake Country Cowbells and was a Girl Scout and Campfire Girl leader. She enjoyed her many bridge clubs and was one of the original members of the Town and Country Bridge Club.
Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Con and Mary Lynch; husband Con Flynn; brothers, Phil and Jim Lynch; daughter, Lea Marie Harlan, and son, Neil Flynn. She is survived by her son and daughter- in-law, John and Tillie Flynn of Lakeview; daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Bill Beyer of Gold River, Calif.; son-in-law, Gene Harlan of Penngrove, Calif.; sister and brother-in-law, Breda and Jack Flynn of Plush; sister-in-law, Eleanor Lynch or Lakeview; brother-in-law, Joe Flynn of Plush; grandchildren, Ryan and Candace Beyer of San Jose, Calif., Jerome Harlan of Penngrove, Calif., Marianne Beyer of San Francisco, Calif., Kirby Flynn of Lakeview, Sierra Harlan of Penngrove, Calif., Kelsie and Joe Bostwick of Pendleton and many nieces and nephews.
At this time due to the COVID-19 situation, a private family Holy Rosary and graveside service is planned with a Memorial Mass at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warner Valley First Responders, C/O LDU PO Box 1007, Lakeview, OR 97630 or the . Desert Rose Funeral Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 3, 2020