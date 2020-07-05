Norma "Sandy" Brown Johnston, of Walla Walla, Wash., formerly of Loma Linda, Calif., passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2020, at the age of 85. Sandy was born Jan 10, 1935 in Klamath Falls, Ore. to Jess and Mamie Brown. She was the youngest of seven siblings, including Cooper Brown, Marjorie Francisco, Iris Wise, Dorothea LeFore, Byron Brown and Bette Davis. After graduating from Henley High School, she completed her pre-nursing program at Walla Walla College in College Place, Wash. before transferring to Loma Linda University to complete her BS in Nursing. Sandy began her career as a floor nurse, moved to the Emergency Room and quickly into Management, ultimately as Vice President of Nursing Administration in hospitals in Texas, Massachusetts, California and Hangzhou, China.
A life-long learner, Sandy continued her education earning a Master's in Health Service Administration from Loma Linda University and an MBA from La Sierra University. Throughout her career, she used her education and expertise to help and heal the patients entrusted to her. Her career success reflects her dedication, intelligence, leadership and faith.
Sandy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Lowell Johnston. They were constant companions, often moving for Sandy's career. An amazing engineer, Lowell spent hours remodeling their homes in many states. Sandy and Lowell enjoyed their retirement, whether jeeping in Colorado or boating in Arkansas, they constantly served their Seventh Day Adventist church family wherever they called home. Sandy had a lifelong love of music, spending hours playing the piano and organ.She is survived by her sisters, Marjorie Francisco and Bette Davis and a large, extended family. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Laki Presbyterian Church, July 11 at 9:00 a.m. in Klamath Falls, Ore followed by a 10 a.m., graveside burial at Mt. Laki Cemetery, Klamath Falls, Ore. Memorial donations may be made to: Doctors Without Borders
(https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
) or Homeboy Industries (https://homeboyindustries.org/donate/donate-online