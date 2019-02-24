Olive "Ollie" Pankey Ross passed away of natural causes on Feb. 18, 2019.



She was born in Bonanza, Ore., on Dec. 31, 1923, to Willis and Lola (Pool) Pankey, the second of four daughters. She grew up in Bonanza and Sprague River, Ore., graduating from Bonanza High School in 1941.



Ollie married Ronald W. Ross, also of Bonanza, on Jan. 5, 1943. They were married for 72 years, a lifetime of devotion to each other. Ron and Ollie spent their early married years in Klamath Falls, Ore., where Ron ran a service station, and Ollie often helped out by washing and cleaning out cars at the station. Their three children, Marlyn, Wayne, and Barbara, were born there.



In 1952, the family moved to Salem, Ore., where Ron worked for the Ford Motor Company and then ran service stations. After practicing for weeks on an old, manual typewriter, Ollie passed the typing test and was hired at the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles, where she worked until the children were grown. Ron and Ollie then moved to Springfield, Ore., where Ollie worked for the University of Oregon in the housing department and Ron ran a service station.



After retiring, Ron and Ollie enjoyed trips to the coast, fishing, going to casinos, road trips, and taking a cruise once a year. In 2008, they moved to Boise, Idaho, to be closer to family. Ron passed away in 2015.



Ollie loved flowers, picnics, the Oregon Coast, crossword puzzles, butterflies, hummingbirds, and was happiest when holding a baby. She always put family and friends first and had a positive outlook. "What will be will be." If something went missing, she would say, "Well, I guess they needed it more than I did."



Olive is survived by a sister Laura Horsley; her daughter Marlyn (Doug) Albert; son Wayne (Rosemary) Ross; daughter Barbara (Roger) Cochell; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; an older sister Edith Parrish; and a younger sister Ruth Etta Remmy.



A private viewing will be held for family members. Burial will be at Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 9 a.m. Relyea Funeral Chapel (Boise, Idaho) is handling the arrangements. A special thank you to Spring Creek Memory Care for the excellent and loving care provided to our mother these past four years.