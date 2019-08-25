|
Owen E. Duvall Jr., 95, a lifelong professional news photographer, died on Aug. 6, 2019, in Coos Bay, Ore.
A native of Washington, D.C., Mr. Duvall was a staff photographer for the Washington Evening Star newspaper for 25 years and was a member of the White House News Photographers Association. He moved to Oregon in 1971 and served as the chief photographer for the Herald and News in Klamath Falls. He later moved to Bandon, Ore., where he photographed birds and wildlife and volunteered with wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
A World War II veteran, Mr. Duvall served in the U.S. Air Force in China as an aircraft radio operator. He also served in the Korean War, based in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
He leaves his wife Sara K Duvall of Bandon; two sons Owen W. (Julia) Duvall of Clive, Iowa, and Randall W Duvall of Elkridge, Md.; two grandchildren Victoria (Jon) Dinsdale of Reinbeck, Iowa, and David O. Duvall of Mannheim, Germany; and two great-grandchildren.
He was buried in Bandon following a private service.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 25, 2019