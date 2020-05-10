Patricia Ann Brewer, 77, of Klamath Falls, Ore. passed away March 28, 2020. Patsy was born in San Fernando, Calif. on August 29, 1943. Her family moved to Fort Klamath in 1965 where she met and married Lyle Brewer. They settled in Klamath Falls to raise their family. She was a full-time wife and mother and devoted her entire life to taking care of the family she loved. Patsy was a gourmet cook, loved camping, and working in her flower beds and the holidays. She was the center of her family's world and will be deeply missed. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Lyle, children Dusty and Cathy, grandchildren Lyle, Tanner, (Xondra) and Taryn, great grandchildren Charliegh and Clyde. Patsy was preceeded in death by her parents Albert and Betty Mae Mitchell, brothers Wayne and Steven Mitchell and granddaughter Cierra Brewer. There will be no memorial service at this time.



