Patricia Ann Lawrence, 68, passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on May 20, 2019, in Chiloquin, Ore. She was born Sept. 19, 1951, in Charleston, WV., to Bonnie and Jay Hall. She married her sweetheart, Richard Allen Lawrence, on March 15, 1967, in Portland, Ore., and to this union they were blessed with three children, Pauline Suzette, Richard Allen ll and Robert Howard. They moved to the Klamath basin in 1983 where she waitressed for many years of her life. She also worked for the Ft. Klamath post office in Fort Klamath, Ore. She enjoyed cooking, being outdoors and spending time with family. She loved her children and grandchildren. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Williamson River Christian Fellowship on Highway 62 in Chiloquin, Friday May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Richard, of 45 years.