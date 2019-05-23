Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Lawrence


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Lawrence Obituary
Patricia Ann Lawrence, 68, passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on May 20, 2019, in Chiloquin, Ore. She was born Sept. 19, 1951, in Charleston, WV., to Bonnie and Jay Hall. She married her sweetheart, Richard Allen Lawrence, on March 15, 1967, in Portland, Ore., and to this union they were blessed with three children, Pauline Suzette, Richard Allen ll and Robert Howard. They moved to the Klamath basin in 1983 where she waitressed for many years of her life. She also worked for the Ft. Klamath post office in Fort Klamath, Ore. She enjoyed cooking, being outdoors and spending time with family. She loved her children and grandchildren. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Williamson River Christian Fellowship on Highway 62 in Chiloquin, Friday May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Richard, of 45 years.
Published in Herald And News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.