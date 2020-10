Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Ann (Dulisse) Snyder, 77, passed away September 21, 2020, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Patti was born on March 24, 1943, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to Louis and Helen (Evankovich) Dulisse. She was raised and educated in Ontario, California, where she graduated from Chaffey High School.



Patti was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie; parents Louis and Helen; and brothers Paul, Louis, and John. She will be interned at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



