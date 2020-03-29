|
Pat passed away on March 21,2020 after a courageous fight with ovarian cancer. She was born March 28,1938 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Pinky and Lucile Barron and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, because of her love for fast pitch softball, she moved to Medford Oregon to pitch for the Dairy Maids in the Northwest League traveling to Northern Oregon, Washington and Canada.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Vernon and Donald as well as sister Sandra Barron. She is survived by her brother Ed (Gwen) Barron, nieces Bonnie (Skip) Hull, Donna (Ryan) Huntsman, Karla (Spike) Grimes, Linda (Mike) McKeen, nephews Ed (Jan) Barron, John (Michelle) Barron and many great and great great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind special friends Jan Hull and Mary Brorby.
Pat worked for Medford Steel until 1971 when she moved to Eugene to take a job with Farwest Steel where she worked for 34 years. Pat was the first woman Inside Sales Person in the state of Oregon before moving to the purchasing department for the remainder of her career.
When Pat turned 40 she took up golfing and became quite an accomplished golfer playing Oakway, Diamond Woods, Inter City League and many other tournaments. She was very proud of the 5 holes in one she scored at different courses.
Pats wishes were to donate her body to OHSU for scientific research but was unable to do so due to the effects of the cancer and chemo. She will be put to rest next to her sister Sandra in Klamath Falls. There will be a celebration of life in Eugene at a later date, which will be announced.
If you wish to honor Pats life, there is a memorial set up in her name at The in Portland OR where she spent time as a child after being diagnosed with rickets.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 29, 2020