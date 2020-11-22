Or Copy this URL to Share

Pat graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1941. While working for an accountant she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business from the University of Oregon in 1945. During College, she lived at the Westminster House and was active in campus ministry.



With her college degree in hand, Pat accepted an office position with Ricky's Jewelry in Klamath Falls, Ore., where she worked until 1952. On August 13, 1949 she married Terence "Terry" Boyer at the Presbyterian Church in Ashland, Ore. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2010, after 61 years in their loving marriage. During their marriage, they built the KOA Campground and several other businesses in the Klamath Basin. When not working, the Boyer's enjoyed volunteering and traveling. Together they traveled to many countries (including weeks in India) and made friends wherever they traveled.



Pat was active in many organizations. She was a 50-year member of P.E.O. and developed many close friendships through this organization, twice serving as the Chapter U president and once as the chaplain. She also enjoyed supporting the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and was a member of the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic and served as both president and chaplain during her many years of participation. Her first and closest membership was always the First Presbyterian Church, which she loved. As an active member for over 50 years, she served twice as an Elder and Deacon and served many years on the Mission Committee. She had a deep love for the Lord and for His direction in her life.



Pat volunteered with several organizations, and her activities included socializing with cats and cleaning the Friends of Pets store, participating on the board and giving to the Salvation Army. She also communicated patient post-operation progress to families as part of the Hospital Guild, reading to children through Smart Reading, listening to Hospice patients and participating in Kleos events.



Pat and her husband Terry were both tremendously generous. They established scholarships for Oregon Institute of Technology nurses, gave their home to OHSU, and gave through annuities to OIT, University of Oregon, Doernbecher, and Salvation Army. They believed in education, and they helped many students.



Pat is survived by she and Terry's cousins: Marian Reeves and Elaine (Phil (deceased) Carleton, both of Seattle; Bud (Ardith) Hinman, Nancy Isbell of Bend, Ore.; Erica (John) Chotia of Vancouver, Wash.; second cousins Mark (Donna) Reeves, Joel (Nancy) Reeves, Nancy (Lindsey) Collins, Carolyn (Jeff) Poskin, Barbara Carlton, Phyllis (Pete) Lovejoy, Jeff Larson and Carrie (Ron) Becker, Brenda and Anita. Pat will be missed by Terry's nieces Rhonda Vasane and Laurel Hooks, both of Texas, and Sally (George) McMahon, extended family and many dear friends.



In addition to her husband, Pat is preceded in death by her cousins Adolf Larson Jr. and Eda Thomas.



Friends and Family from across the community remember Pat as a deeply spiritual and generous lady who gave positive energy and words to everyone she met. A person who gave of her many talents and time to improve the community and the lives of those who knew her. She was an inspiration and will be missed.



Donations in Pat's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.



Private interment will be with her husband, Terry, at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Ore. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed online at

