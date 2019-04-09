Patricia Ione Weber, 80, of Dorris, Calif., died on April 1, 2019.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Our Lady Of Good Counsel Church in Dorris. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Patricia was born on June 13, 1938, to George and Hazel Henry in Culver City, Calif. She lived in California her entire life. She was an extremely organized person and excelled at her jobs, working as an executive secretary for the City Of Industry and a court clerk for both Dorris and Tulelake municipal courts. She also loved spending time with her family and was a passionate dog owner/lover.



In addition to her membership of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Dorris Seniors Club. She also enjoyed collecting owl figurines.



Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Weber; sons and daughters-in-law Richard and Robin Fassbinder of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Gary and Stacy Weber of Mesa, Ariz.; daughters Coleen Chulufas of Lake Elsinore, Calif., and Joanne Bower of Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren Nicole Fassbinder, Rick Fassbinder, Tammy Sneed, Nick Mitchell, Jonathan Mitchell, Clint Mitchell, April Wolf, Tony Baltazar, Gary Baltazar, Mishala Weber, Bradley Weber, and Erika Weber; great-grandchildren Ricky Fassbinder III, Syndney Fassbinder, Hayley Fassbinder, Riley Evans, Shannon Evans, Leium Evans, Morgan Sneed, Haylen Mitchell, Dylan Mitchell, and Jessica Mitchell; great-great-grandchild Lily Mitchell; brother Brad Blyleven; special friends Gary and Jeri Britton, Jeni Gilmore, Danny and Wilda Vanderboo, and Susan Ackley; and her beloved dogs Shasta, Dainty, and Fiona.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Joanne Henry.