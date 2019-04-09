Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Weber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Weber Obituary
Patricia Ione Weber, 80, of Dorris, Calif., died on April 1, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Our Lady Of Good Counsel Church in Dorris. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia was born on June 13, 1938, to George and Hazel Henry in Culver City, Calif. She lived in California her entire life. She was an extremely organized person and excelled at her jobs, working as an executive secretary for the City Of Industry and a court clerk for both Dorris and Tulelake municipal courts. She also loved spending time with her family and was a passionate dog owner/lover.

In addition to her membership of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Dorris Seniors Club. She also enjoyed collecting owl figurines.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Weber; sons and daughters-in-law Richard and Robin Fassbinder of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Gary and Stacy Weber of Mesa, Ariz.; daughters Coleen Chulufas of Lake Elsinore, Calif., and Joanne Bower of Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren Nicole Fassbinder, Rick Fassbinder, Tammy Sneed, Nick Mitchell, Jonathan Mitchell, Clint Mitchell, April Wolf, Tony Baltazar, Gary Baltazar, Mishala Weber, Bradley Weber, and Erika Weber; great-grandchildren Ricky Fassbinder III, Syndney Fassbinder, Hayley Fassbinder, Riley Evans, Shannon Evans, Leium Evans, Morgan Sneed, Haylen Mitchell, Dylan Mitchell, and Jessica Mitchell; great-great-grandchild Lily Mitchell; brother Brad Blyleven; special friends Gary and Jeri Britton, Jeni Gilmore, Danny and Wilda Vanderboo, and Susan Ackley; and her beloved dogs Shasta, Dainty, and Fiona.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Joanne Henry.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now