Patrick Charles Slowey
1929 - 2020
It is with great sorrow to announce that Patrick Charles Slowey has passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on March 19, 1929 at Yankton, South Dakota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Concluding services will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Patrick attended High School at Klamath Falls, Ore. and joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1950-1954 earning the rank of S/SGT in the regular Air Force. He then earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Oregon State University.

Mr. Slowey was a tool designer on the Saturn V Program for the Apollo Mission projects at Huntsville, Ala. in the 1960s/70s. He retired as a Department Head for Naval Facilities Engineering Command at USNB Bangor; then moved across the Sound to rejoin the Boeing Company (the company where he started his professional engineering career) in Seattle, Wash. where he again retired, this time as a lead Boeing Mechanical Engineer.

Patrick made Silverdale, Wash.. and "Our Lady of the Sea" Catholic church his home and parish for nearly five decades.

He is survived by his wife Denise Slowey (Silverdale), Sons: Eric (Huntsville, Ala.), Lee and Jay (Silverdale). Brothers: Michael and his wife Norma Jo (Placerville, Calif.), Glenn and his wife Shelley (Lyons, Ore.), Joseph and his wife Nancy (Medford), Brother-in-Law: Wayne Minten (Tracy, Calif.). Sisters: Shirley Slowey Matchett (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho), Janet Slowey Roberts (Trail, Ore.), Virginia Slowey Smith and Donna Slowey Keylor (both of Medford).

Pat is preceded in death by his wife Jessie Swift Slowey; his sons: Kent, Brian and David; his sister Phyllis Slowey Minten, and his parents Francis and Marguerite Slowey.

Published in Herald And News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
