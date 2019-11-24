|
Patrick J. Williams was born on Dec. 7, 1944, and passed away on Nov. 20, 2019. Patrick was born in Seattle, Wash., and moved to Strawberry, Calif., when he was 5 years old. Patrick graduated at Redwood High School in Larkspur, Calif. Patrick continued with his career with the U.S. government in Bremerton, Wash. Upon retirement, Patrick moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. Patrick was an avid golfer. He continued his love for golfing at the Harbor Links Golf Course. Patrick was a diehard San Francisco 49er fan. Patrick was a member of the Evergreen Baptist Fellowship and loved his church family. Patrick was survived by his loving sister Wendy Campbell; golfing buddy and brother-in-law, Craig Campbell; favorite niece, Corinne Guidi; nephew, Brett Williams, and long-time life partner, Viviann Chubb. We will miss your smiling face and kind heart. You will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 24, 2019