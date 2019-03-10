Paula Ann Kandra passed away Feb. 10 in Tucson Arizona where she lived near her son, David Rohrbacker, and his family.



Paula was born in 1940 to Idress and Paul Almon and grew up in Romoland, Calif. She married Glen Rohrbacker in 1957 and moved to Newell, Calif. in 1963. They had four children.



Paula was a 4-H cooking leader and loved to bake for all occasions. In her working career, Paula had a wide range of jobs in agriculture, restaurants and business management. She was the first female grain representative for the National Farmers Organization and worked with farmers in the Tulelake, Calif.-area.



Paula owned the Thinnery Restaurant in Klamath Falls in the 1980s. She married Ivan Kandra in 1983. The Kandras lived in Klamath Falls, Redding and Chico, Calif.



In their retirement years, Paula and Ivan loved to entertain and were active in the Shasta Rose Society, hosting several garden tours at their home in Redding, Calif. Paula loved her family, pets, gardening, cooking, movies, traveling and playing cards with friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Idress and Paul Almon; her brothers, Hayden and Russell Almon; her husband, Ivan Kandra; and her son, James Rohrbacker.



She is survived by her children, Glenna (Steve) Morgan, David Rohrbacker, Patricia Almon Mor and Chris (Susan) Kandra; grandchildren Tara and Erik Morgan, Daniel, Matthew and Patrick Rohrbacker, Naomi Mor, Shelly(Eric) Bercot, Ben Kandra; and great-grandchildren, Joe, Claire and Grace Bercot.



Paula was a shining star - a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. We will always be grateful for the role she played in our lives and especially our children's lives. She was greatly loved and will always be remembered. The Lord will consider Paula's life a life well lived.



A graveside service to honor Paula's life will be held at Glen Oak Memorial Park in Chico, Calif. at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Butte Humane Society in Paula's memory or a . https://buttehumame.org/tributes/. Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Glen Oaks Memorial Park, 11115 Midway, Chico, CA 95928 Published in Herald And News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary