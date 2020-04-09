|
|
|
Peggy Ann Mahony Sutfin passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 after a brief illness. Peggy was born on July 30, 1958 to Timothy and Violet Mahony. She is survived by her daughters, Jama Sutfin and Megan Miller, her son Jeremy (Tex) Sutfin, and her grandson Marshall Sutfin and very best friend Kay Carlson. She is also survived by her brothers, Con and John Mahony, her niece's Kristina DeKam, Jessica Petty, Trillium Simington and nephew John Mahony Jr. as well as her aunts, Frances Plowman and Mary Weaver and cousins Noreen Olvera and Jason and Brian Plowman.
Peggy graduated from Lakeview High School in 1976 and briefly attended beauty school. She married in 1977 and moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. with her then husband Buck Sutfin where they raised their three children. Peggy worked for Klamath County School District for 20+ years, in a variety of capacities as a nutrition worker and ended her career as Head Cook of Henley Elementary. Peggy absolutely adored the children she worked with and served.
Peggy was very much proud of her Irish heritage as her father had come to the United States from Ireland as a young man. She most enjoyed laughing, dancing and enjoying good times with friends and family. Peggy had a fascination with the ocean and it provided her significant peace, joy and happiness as she made numerous trips to visit the Oregon Coast as well as Puget Sound in the Seattle area.
Peggy will be wholeheartedly missed by her children, friends and family. A celebration to honor her life will be scheduled in the future. Rest in Heaven.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 9, 2020