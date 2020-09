Or Copy this URL to Share

Penny, 66, passed away at her home in Bend, Ore. on Aug. 25, 2020. Penny was a local restaurant owner in Sun River, of Big Belly Burgers. She is survived by her long time partner Jay Huckleberry, daughters Mandy Weidman, Barbara Shotwell, sons Nick Samudio, Rob McPherson; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her sudden passing will leave a hole for anyone who has ever met her. Services have been held in Bend, Ore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store