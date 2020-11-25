Percy L. Baird 89, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020. He was born on Nov. 6, 1931 in Hardman, Ore.



He was the oldest of seven children born to Wayne and Goldie Baird. They moved to Klamath Falls early on where he attended Altamont and Klamath Union. He married his one and only, Ramona Eisenbeisz, in 1955. They had two daughters. Providing for his family was his number-one priority in life. He worked many years and retired from Modoc Lumber Company. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved rodeo and bull riding and the excitement of picking the winning ponies. He would have a huge garden and would always have animals in the pasture. He was a jack of all trades and more than willing to help where needed. He took up bowling later in life and loved the sport and the people he met.



He loved and was loved by his family, friends and neighbors. He lived his life the way he wanted to and to the fullest. We are all very fortunate to be a part of his life. Percy was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings and his beloved Ramona.



Percy is survived by Daughters Rose Carlson (Rudy) and Mary Carlson (Steve). Grand children Kennon Carlson (Paige) and Tori Carlson. Great-grandchildren Travis Carlson and Jessica Carlson, Brother Vernon Baird and many nieces and nephews. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family with arrangements.



