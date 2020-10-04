1/
Peter Jay Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Jay Wright, age 85, went to rest on Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020. Born to Frank and Sylvia Wright in Jan 1936, Peter was a long time resident of Oro Valley, Ariz. Pete is survived by his son-in-law and daughter, Kevin and Susan Cummings of Klamath Falls, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and many wonderful friends. Mr. Wright is a retired sergeant of the Tucson Police Department. He also worked in Real Estate for many years in the Tucson area. Pete was known as a humanitarian, a talented metal smith, writer, and he sang professionally (as did his mother) for television commercials in the 1960's. Peter is deeply missed by all who know and love him. Private arrangements have been made.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved