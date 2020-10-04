Peter Jay Wright, age 85, went to rest on Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020. Born to Frank and Sylvia Wright in Jan 1936, Peter was a long time resident of Oro Valley, Ariz. Pete is survived by his son-in-law and daughter, Kevin and Susan Cummings of Klamath Falls, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and many wonderful friends. Mr. Wright is a retired sergeant of the Tucson Police Department. He also worked in Real Estate for many years in the Tucson area. Pete was known as a humanitarian, a talented metal smith, writer, and he sang professionally (as did his mother) for television commercials in the 1960's. Peter is deeply missed by all who know and love him. Private arrangements have been made.



