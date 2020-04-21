|
On Friday, April 10, 2020, Philip D. Mangels passed away at the age of 59. Phil was born on August 20, 1960 in Havre, Montana to Marvin Warren and Joanna (Kezar) Mangels. Phil graduated from Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado in 1979. Phil then started his career in golf and turf maintenance throughout Colorado. In 2001 Phil moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon to be closer to his children where he found himself a forever work family with Klamath Basin Equipment.
Phil had several passions and hobbies. He enjoyed skiing, cruising on his motorcycle, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He also regularly scoped out the best roads to cruise his Porsche on; the more curves the better. Phil loved to entertain guests at his home for dinner and barbeques. When he wasn't selling recreational equipment, he was typically planning his next trip to Reno to try his luck at the roulette table.
Phil's kind and generous heart was known by everyone that knew him. He was the kind of person who would help anyone in need. Phil was known for his long, entertaining stories and jokes, which he loved to repeat often. He will be deeply missed by all.
Phil was preceded in death by his father, Marvin W. Mangels. He is survived by his son, Joshua Mangels (Alice) and their two children, Oliver and Charles of Bermuda and his daughter, Megan Mangels (Ryan) of Klamath Falls. He is also survived by his mother, Joanna Mangels, his sister, Jan Mangels (Masoud), niece, Hannah Haddadi, all from Littleton, Colorado, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date in both Klamath Falls and Littleton, Colorado.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 21, 2020