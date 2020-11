Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Philip's life story with friends and family

Share Philip's life story with friends and family

Philip Edward Anderson, 75, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on October 26, 2020. Philip was born June 27, 1945 in Pasadena, Calif. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Anderson of Keno; sons, Philip Anderson Jr., Erik Anderson, Mike Kappas (Shannon), Nick Kappas (Jeanna); daughter, Brandie Dalton (Randy), several grandchildren and close friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store