Philip E. Anderson



June 27, 1945 - October 26, 2020



Philip E. Anderson peacefully passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife, Nancy, family, and friends.



Philip was born to Elmer and Roberta Anderson, in Pasadena, California, and then moved with his mother, Roberta, to Klamath Falls, Oregon at just a few days olds. Klamath Falls was his home for the remainder of his life.



Philip attended Sacred Heart Academy HIgh School where he met his current wife, Nancy. Philip graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1963 and then went into the Marine Corp. Philip was very proud of his 4 years in the Marines, where he was a jet mechanic. His time in the Marines also included 13 months in Vietnam. When he returned from the Marine Corp he went on to graduate from OTI. Then had a 30 year career with Pacific Power and Light (PP&L). He retired from PP&L in 2001.



Twenty-five years after returning to Klamath Falls, Philip reunited with Nancy. They then married in 1988 and were married for 32 wonderful years until his passing.



Philip has two sons, Philip Jr. Anderson and Erik Anderson who both live in Klamath Falls. He also has three step-children, Mike Kappas who lives in Klamath Falls with his wife Shannon, Brandie Dalton who lives in Salem with her husband Randy, and Nick Kappas who lives in Molalla with his wife Jeanna. Philip and Nancy's neighbor and good friend, Mike Hubble has been a big part of their lives. He has been like a son to them also.



Together Philip and Nancy have ten grandchildren, Jessica, Cody, Logan, Kayden, Lexi, Jace, Zeke, Eli, Lydia, and Faith. Along with two great-grandchildren, Fin and Ender.



Philip was known by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as a loving and generous grandpa.



Philip was very close with his younger brother Richard Anderson. Philip cherished his brother Richard and wife Donna. Both Richard and Donna were a big part of his life.



Philip and Nancy created a wonderful life together hunting, golfing, traveling and making lots of memories with their grandchildren.



Another thing Philip was very proud of was his 20 1/2 years of sobriety. He was a great example to all.



Philip was loved by so many and will greatly be missed. His grand-children will truly miss the amazing Christmas with their Papa Phil.



Philips' wife Nancy will forever miss her time with him. They spent the last couple months of his life talking, laughing, and holding hands.



Philip is preceded in death by his mom Roberta Anderson-Koertje, his dad Elmer Anderson, his step-dad Howard Koertje, his grandpa Ed Casey, his grandma Blanch Casey and his younger sister Kathleen Anderson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store