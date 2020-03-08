|
|
Philip was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Klamath Falls, Ore. He attended all 12 grades in Klamath Falls. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1953. Phillip married Evelyn Sasstedt (his high school sweetheart) three days after they graduated in Carson City, Nev., where her family is from. Their first child was born in 1955, Diana Wright, followed by twins, Darlene Alter and Donna Kesling. Philip started working for Copco, now Pacific Power and Light, in 1958. He retired after 38 years, in 1996. Philip and Evie (Evelyn) were married 62 years.
Evie proceeded him in 2015, as did his granddaughter Tracie Alter and Diana's husband, Lee Wright. Philip enjoyed scuba diving, snow and water skiing, hunting and fishing with family and friends. He leaves five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Klamath Memorial Park, at 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9. Donations can be given to Klamath Hospice.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 8, 2020