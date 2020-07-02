Phyllis Ann Goebel, 89, passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1931 to Luella and Ray Herman in Corvallis where she graduated from Corvallis High and Oregon Agriculture College (OSU). After marriage to Paul Goebel on 5/6/1957, they resided in Sweet Home where they owned and operated Thriftwise Super market. Later moving to Corvallis where she worked as Benton County Election Recorder and Assistant City Manager. In the early 1980s they moved to Klamath Falls where they owned Goebel's Office Supply for twenty years until retirement. Phyllis was an active supporter of many local causes. She never missed a sporting or other event that her grandsons were involved in.



She is preceded in death by her husband Paul. She is survived by brother Lloyd Herman; sons Todd and Barbara Martin, Gavin and Susan Cromwell; and grandsons Alden, Austin and Tonja (wife). She will be missed by many. There will be no services. Donations may be made to the Humane Society, Senior Center or Food Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store