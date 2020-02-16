|
Phyllis D. McCollam went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 12, 2020. In accordance to her wishes, she passed peacefully in the home she loved with family members by her side. Phyllis was born in Burton, Nebraska on August 15, 1929 to parents George and Oma McKee. When she was a young girl, her family moved to Tulelake, Calif. As an adult, she met and married the love of her life, Richard McCollam. They together purchased property in Merrill, Ore. where she continued to live the rest of her life. She was widowed in 1962 at the age of 31. Phyllis worked hard her entire life. She was not a person who could be deterred by barriers. In a time when it was an anomaly for women to own businesses of any kind, she built and developed a rental business on her property where she supported, raised and cared for her family. Thus, the Merrill Motel was born. For 60 years the Merrill Motel has been a landmark in the heart of Merrill. Phyllis was known in the community as a paragon of hard work. Rain or shine she tended her business, land and rental properties every day with a cheerful heart and dedicated hands. Her work ethics aligned with the McCollam motto, "A job worth doing is worth doing right." Phyllis cared deeply for her many clients, especially her annual hunters and their families who returned faithfully every year. They loved and respected her. Over the years she received many meaningful gifts and cards, all expressions of love and gratitude for her and the place they came to year after year, building generational family memories and relationships. Many have been visiting Phyllis and the Merrill Motel every year for over 50 years. She regarded them as extensions of her family. Phyllis never quit operating her business. This past fall her loyal hunters returned to enjoy her facilities and hunt in the Merrill area again. She will be missed, but not forgotten. Phyllis genuinely cared about the well-being of everyone around her, her family, community members, as well as complete strangers, showing many acts of kindness. She believed in doing God's work by extending a hand to the less fortunate and over the years helped many get back on their feet. One of the many attributes she instilled in her children in the face of adversity was to "see our cup as half full, rather than half empty," emulating a "can-do"attitude. Phyllis took great joy and pride in the lives and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, always remaining family-oriented. Among her other passions, she loved antiquing and hunting for bargains. If you spent the day with her, she more than likely would invite you to town for shopping. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Richard McCollam; her parents, George and Oma McKe,e and her younger brother Darryl McKee. She is survived by her six children and their spouses. Sons: Richard and Ana McCollam, Jr., Michael and Pam McCollam; Rodney and Nancy McCollam. Daughters: Ginger and Bob Short; Susan and Forrest Carter and Teresa Goslin. She is survived by her sister, Lola McCollam, 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grand children. A private burial service and celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 16, 2020