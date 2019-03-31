|
Phyllis Ann McDiarmid was born in Beckley, W.Va., in 1931, studied nursing in Florida and in
1951 married Darl McDiarmid. They moved to Oregon, where she raised her four children. She died peacefully at the home and in the arms of her daughter Darla on Ash Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was a loving mother, shy, humorous and courageous. Survivors include two other daughters Claire and Teresa, two grandchildren, two brothers and a sister. She was preceded in death by Darl and son David.
A memorial service will be held in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 801 Jefferson St., April 28, 9 a.m.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 31, 2019