Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Thacker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Thacker

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Phyllis Arlene Thacker of Klamath Falls, Ore., passed away on April 2, 2019, at the age of 88.



Phyllis was born on July 31, 1930, in Elrod, S.D., to Ruth Olivia and Hugh Gilbert Rick. She grew up as the oldest of six children. The family moved to Oregon in 1940. She married Elmer Henne in 1948 and they had two sons Randy and Terry Henne. After their divorce, she married Ted vanGriethuysen in 1953 and they had three children Cheryl, Rick and Cynthia vanGriethuysen. They divorced in 1970 and she then married Homer Thacker in 1979.



She worked at Sears for many years before opening her own sewing and alteration business. She loved sewing for her grandchildren, playing pinochle at the senior center, taking care of her pets and making many trips to visit her family.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Homer Thacker, sons Randy Henne and Rick VanGriethuysen, sister Cora Wilkinson and brothers Virgil and Wayne Rick.



She is survived by her son Terry Henne, his wife Anne, daughter Cheryl Patton, her husband Gerald, daughter Cynthia Teibel, brothers Dale and Larry Rick, his wife Sharron, 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank Klamath Hospice and the staff of Compassion Adult Elderly Care Home for all of their loving care of our mom. Published in Herald And News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.