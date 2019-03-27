Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Woelk Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Woelk

1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Phyllis "Elaine" Woelk was born on Jan. 21,1922, in Blunt, S.D., the first child of Ervin and Neva Payne Edge. She passed away on March 20, 2019, in the Providence Newberg Hospital at the age of 97.



Elaine grew up in Blunt until the family moved to Klamath Falls, where she finished the eighth grade. Her family then moved to Merrill, Ore., where she graduated from Merrill High School. After graduation, she worked in a service station during World War II. She met Ora Curtis Tuter in Klamath Falls. They married when he returned from the military after the war. They had a son Kenneth Laverne Tuter. Elaine and Ora's marriage ended in divorce. A friend then got her to apply for a job at Woolworths, where she worked for 20-plus years.



In the early 1950s, Elaine met Elmer Woelk at a dance. They were married in March 1955. They had one daughter Debra Lynn Woelk. In 1970, she went to work at Stearns Elementary School, where she retired in 1986 from her job as head cook.



Elaine enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, sewing, baking, crossword and word search puzzles. She loved rooting for her St. Louis Cardinals and the Portland Trail Blazers.



She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer in 1997, by her sister Ruby and her brother "Jr". She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Ken and Corky Tuter, daughter and so- in-law Debbie and Ken Cobun, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



Viewing will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd. A memorial service will be held there at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 27, 2019