Quintin "Ken" Nerida, was born to Olga Olinger and Petronilo Nerida. He graduated Delano High in 1962 and served in Vietnam (Captain) in the U.S. Army for 10 years. Ken enjoyed solving puzzles and crimes. He retired after 30 years as a fingerprint examiner for the Sheriff's department in Bakersfield and Contra Costa, then opened 1st Mojave crime lab and studied at the FBI academy. He was a dedicated husband, father and baptized Jehovah's Witness since 1990. He took great pleasure in the simple things in life like black coffee, hot peppers, dancing when he out-fished you and making each of his children feel like they were his favorite. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Melba Nerida, children George and Victor Nerida, Teyanna Williams, sister Zana Chaney and a large extended family. He is greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the joy to know him. Full bio and to share comments/photos: www.mykeeper.com/profile/QuintinKenNerida/
Published in Herald And News on Jun. 7, 2020.