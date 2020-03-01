|
Jan. 23, 1980- Jan 30, 2020. If you knew Rachel, you know how deeply she felt, all of her many emotions. One outstanding one, was her deep love for her children Anna- Marie, Eric, and Ayva who were so very important to her. They brought so much happiness, light and love into her life. Many other family and friends were so deeply touched by her and she will always be remembered fondly and with much love. Many will remember Rachel's funny and dry sense of humor that would send us into peals of laughter by one sentence spoken with just the right timing. Rachel loved music and all the beauty in this world and would thrive when surrounded by it. Yet, it seems that she wasn't made for this present world and had a hard time dealing with the hardships and cruelty of it. She fought a brave battle with the illness that finally took her life. We think about all the beauty, love, kindness, and peace that will surround her. We loved and miss her and bear much pain at her passing. Our world will never be the same without our Rachel.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 1, 2020