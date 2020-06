Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph A. Keller, 89, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Crystal Terrace Memory Care. A private family Interment will be held. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.



