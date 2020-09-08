Ralph David Dauster Jr. left this mortal existence surrounded by the love of his family on August 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the LDS Stake center. Interment will be at Eagle Point National Cemetery. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Ralph was born to Ralph Sr. and Sarah Ellen Dauster on November 10, 1922, in Humboldt, Kan. Ralph served in the Army Air Force during WWII and was discharged in 1944. Ralph was an airplane engine mechanic. While in the service, he was stationed in England, Alaska, and Scotland. Ralph then went on to work for the civil service in Sacramento, Calif., at McClellan Air Force Base, as an airplane mechanic. On April 6, 1961, Ralph married Betty Judd in Carson City, Nev. After marriage, they resided in Sacramento, Calif., raising their daughter Marian. He worked at Mather Air Force Base as an airplane mechanic foreman.



In 1971 Ralph was baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ralph and Betty were sealed for time and all eternity on April 29, 1972, in the Oakland Temple. Ralph retired from Mather AFB in 1974. After retirement, they moved to Rocky Point, Ore. Ralph was an active member in the church and held many callings that gave service to others.



Ralph lived a wonderful life, full of adventure and travel. He was a patriarch of the family and lived to be 97 years old. He was loved by everyone that he made contact with.



Ralph was preceded in death by many family members: his parents; wife of 55 years, Betty; sister and brother-in-law Al and Alice; son-in-law Greg Banes. Ralph leaves behind his daughter Marian Banes; grandchildren Allison and Matt Ward, Matthew and Brittany LaRose, Sarah and Donald Hawkins, James Banes; great grandchildren Blake, Cora, Alexis, Addison, Emma, Garrett; and many nieces and nephews.



