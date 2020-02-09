|
December 19, 1927 to January 28, 2020
Ramona Irene Smith of Beaverton died Jan. 28, 2020. She was 92.
Ramona was born in Eugene, Ore., to Clarence M. "Iver" Iverson and Fannie Louise (Newinger) Iverson. Ramona attended Frances Willard Elementary School in Eugene and graduated from Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Ore.
She attended University of Oregon where she met H.F. "Bud" Smith. The couple married Sept. 4, 1949, then moved to Portland where Ramona worked as a secretary while Bud attended Northwestern School of Law. Having grown up an only child, Ramona embraced being part of a large family when she married Bud.
Following his acceptance to the Oregon State Bar Association, the family, which then included son Douglas and daughter Carol, moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., where he joined an established law firm and later opened his own private practice.
Ramona became deeply involved in Klamath Falls, joining St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Toastmistress Club, and other organizations. She served as a leader at St. Paul's and became a lay Eucharistic minister and an active member of the Community of the Holy Spirit. She introduced her children, which now included daughters Barbara, Rebecca and son Thomas, to the arts and music, sewing, culinary skills as well as an appreciation of nature and gardening, hiking, camping, golf, and reading. Ramona enjoyed sharing those interests and skills with her grandchildren as well.
After Bud died in 2014, Ramona remained in Klamath Falls until 2016, when she decided it was time to be closer to her children. She worshiped at St. James Episcopal Church with son Tom and his wife Julie and enjoyed taking part in family life and events at her living facilities. She was an active member of the Hearthstone of Beaverton community until her final days.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Douglas and Laura Smith of Spokane Valley, Wash.; Carol and Ken Smith of Kent, Wash., Barbara and Mark Randall of Portland, Ore., and Tom and Julie Smith of Beaverton, Ore.; grandchildren and their spouses, Brian Smith of Eugene; Dana and Jon Grover of Newberg; Lincoln Smith and Summer Hightower of Spokane, Wash.; David and Whitney Randall of New Orleans, La.; Jaimie Smith of Ocean Springs, Miss., and Cole Randall, Las Vegas, Nev.; and great-grandchildren Ella and Judah Grover, Newberg.
Ramona was predeceased by her daughter, Rebecca Irene Smith April 27, 1976.
A memorial service will be held later this spring.
Remembrances may be sent to Ascension Camp in care of the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon, 1104 Church St., Cove, OR 97824.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 9, 2020